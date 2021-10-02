CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, Ariz., mayor nervously awaits passage of infrastructure bill

President Biden today promised to keep working with Democrats in Congress to find a way to pass two bills that, taken together, are the heart of his domestic agenda. But it won't be easy as Democrats continue to spar among themselves over the measures, including the president's proposed infrastructure bill. Meanwhile, for a lot of people outside of the Capitol, this all amounts to waiting for funds that are desperately needed. The mayor of Tucson, Ariz., Regina Romero, is one of those people. Improving her city's infrastructure was one of the key commitments she made in her campaign for the office in 2019. And Mayor Regina Romero is with us now.

