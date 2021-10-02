CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Why Ethiopia wants to expel UN officials sounding the alarm on famine

By Ellen Ioanes
Vox
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ethiopian government moved to expel seven United Nations officials from the country on Thursday, in a dramatic move that threatens to exacerbate the region’s ongoing humanitarian crisis. A civil war between Ethiopia’s federal government and the country’s northern Tigray region, which began late last year, has led to widespread...

www.vox.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in 'massive' move

Ethiopian troops and their allies have launched air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP, amid growing speculation of a major offensive. A spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a brutal conflict with pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for 11 months, said Saturday there was a "massive move" against the rebels. Just five days ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term after a landslide election win, vowing to defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting international criticism of the war and alarm about the desperate humanitarian crisis it has triggered. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said there had been "mostly air, drone and artillery bombardment" of rebels, and reported a major troop build-up, saying "tens of thousands are amassed" in northern Amhara including the North Gondar and North Wollo zones.
MILITARY
CBS News

Pelosi forced to cancel event in Rome amid protests over COVID vaccines

With Italy preparing to require workers to carry a “Green Pass” that shows their COVID-19 vaccination status, protesters took to Rome’s streets and clashed with police. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Pope Francis on Saturday to discuss topics like climate change but had to cancel a separate planned event due to the protests. CBSN anchor Lana Zak spoke with CBS News’ foreign correspondent Chris Livesay who was in Rome to give the latest.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famine#Un Security Council#Un#Ethiopian#The New York Times
The Guardian

Australia expresses ‘sorrow’ after Afghan army deserter Hekmatullah, who killed three ADF soldiers, set free

The Australian government has expressed “sorrow” after a former Afghan soldier convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers in Afghanistan was released from custody in Qatar. Hekmatullah was convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers – Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Private Robert Poate and Sapper James Martin – as they played cards at...
POLITICS
The Independent

Controversial father of Pakistan nuclear bomb dies at age 85

Abdul Qadeer Khan, a controversial figure known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb, died Sunday after a lengthy illness, the country's interior minister said. He was 85. Khan launched Pakistan on the path to becoming a nuclear weapons power in the early 1970s. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said he died in a hospital Islamabad He didn't elaborate. Khan was mired in controversy that began even before he returned to Pakistan from the Netherlands in the 1970s, where he had worked at a nuclear research facility. He was later accused of stealing the centrifuge uranium enrichment technology...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Syria
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

Taliban size up the threat from a tenacious IS-K

The Taliban's efforts to bring stability to Afghanistan have been dogged by a series of bloody attacks by operatives from the Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K). The latest assault saw a suicide bomber slaughter scores of Shiite Muslims during Friday afternoon prayers in the northern city of Kunduz, in an apparent bid to sow sectarian hatred and make the country ungovernable. It followed a suicide bombing that killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 US soldiers as American troops evacuated in August. AFP takes a look at the two groups and how their rivalry is likely to play out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Pope meets Colombian nun released by Mali jihadists

Pope Francis on Sunday met with Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, a Franciscan nun from Colombia, a day after she was freed by jihadists in Mali after more than four years of captivity, a Vatican spokesman said. Sister Gloria was taken hostage on February 7, 2017 in southern Mali near the border with Burkina Faso where she had been working as a missionary. "This morning, before the celebration of the holy mass to open the bishops' synod, the pope greeted the recently freed Colombian sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez," Matteo Bruni said in a statement. Mali's presidency had announced Sister Gloria's release on Saturday, with a statement on the presidential Twitter account paying tribute to her "courage and bravery" along with photos of the nun taken after her release.
WORLD
WOOD TV8

Iraqis vote for new parliament hoping for change

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq closed its airspace and scrambled its air force Sunday as voters headed to the polls to elect a parliament that, despite widespread skepticism, some Iraqis hope will deliver reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement. The vote was originally scheduled for next year but was brought forward in response to a […]
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Five dead in Yemen blast targeting Aden governor: security sources

Five people have been killed in a car-bomb attack targeting the governor of Aden, the seat of Yemen's internationally recognised government, security sources said on Sunday. "A car bomb... on Al-Mualla Street exploded while the convoy of officials... was passing," a Yemeni security source told AFP, adding that the victims were in the convoy.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

'Father of Pakistan's bomb' A.Q. Khan dies at 85

Abdul Qadeer Khan, celebrated as the father of Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme but accused of smuggling technology to Iran, North Korea and Libya, died on Sunday at 85. The nuclear scientist, who spent the last years of his life under heavy guard, passed away in the capital Islamabad, where he had recently been hospitalised with Covid-19. Khan had long been hailed a national hero for transforming Pakistan into the world's first Islamic nuclear weapons power and strengthening its clout against rival and fellow nuclear-armed nation India. But he was declared by the West a dangerous renegade for sharing technology with rogue nuclear states.
INDIA
AFP

Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies

Iran's first president after the 1979 Islamic revolution, Abolhassan Banisadr, died in a Paris hospital on Saturday aged 88, after decades of exile in France following his dismissal by parliament. "After a long illness, Abolhassan Banisadr died on Saturday at the (Pitie-)Salpetriere hospital" in southeast Paris, official IRNA news agency said, citing a source close to the former president.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' regime in face-to-face talks

The Taliban warned the United States not to "destabilise" the regime on Saturday during their first face-to-face talks since the US withdrawal, as a deadly sectarian bombing raised further questions about their grip on power. - 'Terrifying' - The Taliban's efforts to consolidate power have been undermined by a series of deadly IS-K attacks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

UN, Bangladesh sign deal to aid Rohingya relocated to island

The United Nations and Bangladesh's government have signed an agreement to work together to help Rohingya refugees on an island in the Bay of Bengal where thousands have been relocated from crammed camps near the Myanmar border.More than 19,000 Rohingya have already been moved to the Bhasan Char island by the government, and the U.N. said one of the key reasons to sign the agreement was to start serving that population.Bangladesh plans to relocate 100,000 Rohingya to the island in phases from the crowded refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar district. The agreement came as a paradigm shift after the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy