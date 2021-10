NEW YORK — A man died early Saturday morning after he fell from the top of a moving J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The 32-year-old man was subway surfing around 4:30 a.m. when he fell onto the tracks and was run over by the train, according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

