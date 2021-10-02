CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Rasmussen on the brink of Indy Pro 2000 title with Mid-Ohio win

By Road to Indy
racer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unexpected but hard-earned victory for Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen in this afternoon’s VP Racing Lubricants Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio Presented by Cooper Tires was almost enough to ensure the Jay Howard Driver Development star this year’s Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. All Rasmussen, from Copenhagen, Denmark, who won last year’s Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship crown, now needs is to start tomorrow’s 18th and final race of the season to assure himself of a second successive Road to Indy championship and a scholarship valued at over $700,000 to graduate into Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires in 2022.

