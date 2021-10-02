Spring Grove Area School District says member of high school's Varsity football team attacked official at Friday's game
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A member of the Spring Grove High School Varsity football team attacked an official at the conclusion of Friday's game. The police were present and addressed the situation, according to school officials. The Spring Grove Area School District is cooperating with Northern York County Regional Police, YAIAA and PIAA District III regarding the incident.www.fox43.com
