SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) — After warning that a young child in Calaveras County contracted measles in September, health officials are now saying that the incubation period has now passed and anyone else possibly exposed to the disease would have developed symptoms by now. Calaveras County health officials announced the case back in late September and issued a public notification. The county also compiled a list of local places where the child is believed to have visited – which included multiple farmers’ markets and playgrounds across Calaveras and Tuolumne counties. With measles being able to spread simply by just being in a room with...

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO