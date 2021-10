The New Jersey Devils made a lot of really smart moves this offseason to make this team look like a playoff contender on paper. Here’s the issue with that: we’ve been here before. Just a scant two seasons ago, the Devils made all the “right” moves in the offseason. They added P.K. Subban for a very small package of future assets. They traded some draft picks to take a chance on Nikita Gusev. Jack Hughes was going to be a rookie, but he looked like he had the special kind of skill to make it in the NHL from day one. Wayne Simmonds was ready to revitalize his career.

