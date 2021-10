The 49ers have cut the Packers’ lead to three points again with a fourth-quarter touchdown, but there was also an injury concern with Green Bay receiver Davante Adams. On the first play of the Packers’ ensuing drive, Adams went down the field for a deep pass and was hit helmet-to-helmet by Jimmie Ward when attempting to catch the ball. The officials did not throw a flag, an obvious miss on the call. Adams was down on the field and was shown on the broadcast being evaluated in the blue medical tent. But he was back on the field after a play, as the Packers called timeout before third down.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO