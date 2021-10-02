Packers’ Aaron Jones adds pocket in jersey to store dad’s ashes

Packers tailback Aaron Jones always makes sure to carry the memory of his father while he’s running all over defenses around the NFL. Jones’ dad, Alvin Jones Sr., sadly passed away at age 56 in April due to complications of COVID-19. Since then, Jones has worn a medallion around his neck that contains his dad’s ashes. Jones, however, lost the medallion during a Week 2 home win against the Lions, but recovered it after athletic trainer Bryan Engel found it in the end zone after the game. Jones, determined to keep the medallion with him during games, now has a new way of keeping it safe.