CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden Return Up Front, Bernardo Silva Acting in a Double Pivot - Predicted Team: Liverpool vs Man City (Premier League)

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity will be hungry to get back to winning ways, after losing out on three points against Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain side earlier this week. Pep Guardiola’s men dominated the game and were evidently the better side but failing to finish crucial chances meant that City couldn’t get the result they deserved on Tuesday night in Paris.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man City head to Liverpool, five teams hunt first win – Premier League talking points

The Premier League enters its seventh round of fixtures and the last before the October international break.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points ahead of this weekend’s action.Who will land the first blow?It is too early to call Manchester City’s visit to Anfield to face Liverpool a possible decisive fixture in the title race, but it will give us an insight into how the land lies. This is a strong rivalry that has developed over the last few years as both sides have pushed each other on to greater things. It is fitting that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bernardo Silva can be Pep Guardiola’s tenacious midfield maestro in Man City’s title defence

He was on the Stamford Bridge pitch as a quirk of circumstance, but departed it as the standout player in a match that served as a marker for what will be required of title challengers this season.Had the pandemic not depressed the market in the large, Bernardo Silva would have exited Manchester City for top European shores anew this summer.Instead, with no suitable options nor offers, he has been Pep Guardiola’s titan in crucial victories over Leicester and Chelsea.Saturday’s showing at Stamford Bridge was art: a mesh of tenacity, intelligence, anticipation and tactical efficiency.Guardiola used Silva as a holder to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Ferran Torres
The Independent

PSG vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino would have been concerned by the way his team played out a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in their Champions League opener.And the Argentine manager will have been even more worried when he found out that Lionel Messi was suffering from an injury - one that could potentially keep him out of tonight’s clash against Manchester City.It’s bizarre to think, but a defeat to the Premier League champions tonight could already leave PSG with a lot of work to do if they are to qualify from this group.Follow PSG vs Man City LIVE!RB Leipzig will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Top Five Man City Premier League Victories Against Liverpool - Ranked

After making a relatively slow start to the new season, Pep Guardiola's side have the opportunity to go top of the pile for the first time since claiming their third league title in four seasons back in May. Despite having no recognised striker within their ranks following Sergio Aguero's move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool vs Man City: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara to miss Sunday's Premier League game

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara will miss Liverpool's Premier League clash against champions Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Alexander-Arnold was absent for Liverpool's 5-1 win away to Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday with what the club described as a "muscle issue", while Thiago has not played since the 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace on September 18 due to a calf injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matchday#The Premier League#Merseyside
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for Liverpool vs Man City

The English Premier League is showing us every season why it is the best football league in the world. Two of the reasons for that are playing this Sunday. The glorious Anfield stadium will host the clash of Liverpool and Manchester City. Since both teams are vying for the Premier League title, this could be a tone-setting game for the future of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola’s men had the best chances in the first half, with Phil Foden coming the closest to taking the visitors in front. Both teams started the game on a cautious note, showing each other a lot of respect. City put their foot on the gas around the 20-minute mark...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Liverpool vs Man City is still the decisive fixture in the Premier League title race

On the weekend that Chelsea absorbed a first-half assault from Tottenham to then swat them aside 3-0 and David de Gea saved Mark Noble’s penalty at the death to take Manchester United from the edge of dropped points again to victory over West Ham, both Thomas Tuchel and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bristled at the analysis of their teams.It was for contrasting reasons, but underpinned by the same wider point. The German was annoyed that Chelsea were being billed as a faultless side on account of results and was at pains to stress that “it’s not an excuse to say...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy