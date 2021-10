CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Being the drummer, and occasional lead singer, for Queen has certainly been plenty for Roger Taylor. But it’s only been part of his story, too. Taylor, 72, is actually the most prolific of Queen’s members outside the band. He’s released six solo albums -- the latest of which, “Outsider,” comes out Friday, Oct. 1. He’s released another three albums with his side project, The Cross. He’s also mentored contestants on “The X Factor” and executive produced and wrote music for the film “Solitary.” And he helmed a tribute show called “The Queen Extravaganza” before Queen + Adam Lambert got up and running 10 years ago.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO