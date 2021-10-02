Vikings Must Somehow Slow the Browns Run Game

It’s no secret. When Kevin Stefanski left Minnesota to become the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, he took the Vikings style of play with him. An offense that lives and dies on the run game, which then enables quarterback Baker Mayfield to thrive, especially in play action. The Browns have unquestionably the best running back tandem in the league in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, making them even more challenging to stop. So the question is, how does the Vikings defense stop them running all over them this Sunday?