Vikings Must Somehow Slow the Browns Run Game

By Adam New
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s no secret. When Kevin Stefanski left Minnesota to become the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, he took the Vikings style of play with him. An offense that lives and dies on the run game, which then enables quarterback Baker Mayfield to thrive, especially in play action. The Browns have unquestionably the best running back tandem in the league in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, making them even more challenging to stop. So the question is, how does the Vikings defense stop them running all over them this Sunday?

The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sheds light on an odd exchange between him and Mike Zimmer

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hit a 54-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired Sunday, and after the kick went through the uprights, emotions ran high. Just ask Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins. Cousins went up to Zimmer and the two shared a passionate exchange in the aftermath of the win. Some thought it was an argument, some that it was a loving embrace. Cousins cleared things up after the game:
CBS LA

Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
Yardbarker

3 Bold Predictions For The Browns Vs Vikings Game

Kevin Stefanski struts into his old stomping grounds this weekend trying to lead his team to a third straight victory. Minnesota won for the first time last week, but the Cleveland Browns can’t take them lightly. Only an overtime fumble and a missed last-minute field goal keep the Vikings from...
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Vikings Host Browns

(Eagain, MN) — Vikings defensive end Michael Pierce was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice as the team prepares for the Browns on Sunday afternoon. Other Vikings who did not participate were cornerback Mackensie Alexander (not injury related — personal matter), receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe) and cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring). Tyler Conklin (glute/elbow), Dalvin Cook (ankle), Anthony Barr (knee) and Greg Joseph (right hip) were limited. Conklin was upgraded after not practicing Wednesday, but Joseph’s workload was reduced. Xavier Woods, Eric Kendricks, Harrison Hand and Christian Darrisaw participated in full. After being rested Wednesday, Adam Thielen, Rashod Hill, Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson were removed from the report.
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Vikings notes from loss to Browns

Vikings Captains: Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham, Brian O’Neill. Coin Toss: Cleveland calls head, wins the toss and defers to second half. Vikings will receive to start the game. The Vikings record on week four is 36-25-0 in 61 seasons. This was the first time the Vikings played the Browns on week four. The Vikings are 2-2 in October vs. Cleveland.
wmleader.com

Game well within reach slips away from Vikings in 14-7 loss to Browns

Shortly after the Vikings’ 14-7 loss to the Browns on Sunday — his team’s third one-score loss in four weeks — coach Mike Zimmer responded to a reporter’s question by paraphrasing the speech he’d just given his players in the locker room. “Like I told the team, I’ve been doing...
247Sports

OBR Analytics: Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns now sit at 2-1 on the season after a dominant 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears. The defense put together an historic performance that calmed the unfavorable chatter around the squad, at least for the time-being. The Vikings sport a 1-2 record, but may be better than that record, as they have faced the 2nd-most difficult schedule from a Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (“DVOA”) perspective (25.0 percent, Football Outsiders).
neworleanssun.com

Browns' defense stymies Vikings

The visiting Cleveland Browns turned in another stellar defensive effort and held on for a 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Minneapolis. Quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled -- hitting just 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards -- but the Browns (3-1) climbed into a tie for first in the AFC North with their third straight win behind a rugged running game. Nick Chubb rushed for 100 yards on 21 carries, and Kareem Hunt added 69 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings' inactives for the game against the Browns

Minnesota can get its season back on track against Cleveland this week. The Vikings are 1-2 after a victory over the Seahawks in Week 3. Minnesota’s retooled defense stepped up against the Seattle offense. According to Mike Zimmer, that was the best offensive performance that he’s seen in the eight years that he’s been here (H/T ESPN’s Courtney Cronin).
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

