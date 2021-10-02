CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Singapore finance authority grants licenses to Independent Reserve and DBS

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore’s principal financial regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has officially approved two companies to offer cryptocurrency services in the country. MAS issued licenses to Australian crypto exchange Independent Reserve and DBS Bank’s brokerage arm, DBS Vickers (DBSV), allowing them to provide digital payment token services under the Payment Services Act (PS Act), on Friday.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

Singapore firms to gain financing through Enterprise Financing Scheme

The government of Singapore has launched a new financing scheme. This scheme will help local businessmen to seize opportunities in the green economy. Enterprise Financing Scheme-Green, is a new scheme by the Government of Singapore, for those who wish to develop solutions to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions. They can now gain financing through this new scheme pro....
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

Singapore Bullish On Crypto, Grants License To Two Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Singapore’s MAS issues full licensure approval for DBS Vickers (DBSV) and Independent Reserve to provide digital payment token services. Other cryptocurrency exchanges and businesses are still under “in principle approval.”. Industry players are however hopeful that Singapore’s move is for the best as the country has been becoming more crypto-friendly.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank Negara Malaysia to Support Efficient Real-Time, Cross-Border Payments

The initial phase of the PayNow-DuitNow linkage will reportedly be introduced during Q4 2022. This should allow clients of participating financial platforms to carry out real-time money transfers between Singapore and Malaysia using only a mobile number. Clients can conduct retail payments by simply scanning NETS or DuitNow QR codes...
WORLD
ambcrypto.com

Singapore: Did the MAS open the floodgates with latest round of crypto-licenses

DBS Vickers, the venture arm of DBS Bank, has been granted a crypto-license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Additionally, the Australian cryptocurrency exchange Independent Reserve became the first foreign business to receive licensing approval. The licenses will now allow the businesses to provide digital payment token (DPT) services.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dbs Bank#Mas#Ps Act
cryptopotato.com

Singapore Greenlights Aussie Exchange and DBS Vickers to Provide Crypto Services

Independent Reserve and DBS Vickers can now offer digital payment token services to retail and institutional investors in Singapore. The digital asset trading venue Independent Reserve received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to provide crypto services in the Asian city-state. Additionally, the regulator also greenlighted the brokerage arm of DBS Bank.
WORLD
investing.com

SEBA Bank granted the first Swiss digital asset custody license

SEBA Bank AG, a fully regulated Swiss-based institution that focuses on offering digital cryptocurrency assets, announced Wednesday the approval of a CISA license from the Swiss Financial Market Authority, or FINMA, to facilitate an institutional-grade custodian service for nation-native collective investment schemes. This announcement enables the bank to become Switzerland’s...
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

Singapore Fintech Aspire, an All-in-One Finance Operating System for Businesses, Secures $158M via Series B

Y-Combinator-backed Aspire reveals that it has secured $158 million in capital via its Series B round. “Aspire is the all-in-one finance operating system for growing businesses. We help companies pay, manage, and earn smarter – by doing more than a bank, bookkeeper, or reward program could ever do alone. Our mission is to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs with the financial tools they need to realise their company’s full potential.”
MARKETS
WNCY

Japan’s finance ministry to use foreign reserves for ESG investments

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s finance ministry will start using foreign reserves to buy securities that meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, it said on Friday, joining a global tide of investors focusing on such issues. Japan’s $1.4 trillion in foreign reserves are predominantly held by the Ministry of Finance...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
The Independent

Mexico presents plan to shutter private power plants

Mexico’s president presented details on Monday of a proposal that is likely to squeeze out hundreds of private power generating plants and may provoke complaints under the Mexico-U.S.-Canada free trade accord known as the USMCA The constitutional reform presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would cancel contracts under which 34 private plants sell power into the national grid. The plan declares “illegal” another 239 private plants that sell energy direct to corporate clients in Mexico It also would cancel many long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying schemes, often affecting foreign companies.It puts private natural gas plants...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Egyptian Authorities Say They Blocked Brotherhood Financing Scheme

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities said on Thursday they had blocked a scheme aimed at financing the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood and alleged a link to the imprisoned founder and former chairman of dairy and juice firm Juhayna, Safwan Thabet. The scheme aimed to funnel funds using Thabet's companies into "terrorist...
WORLD
just-auto.com

Heading to independence, Daimler truck names finance heads

Daimler Truck announced appointments to two key positions in the finance division. Claus Baessler will take charge of overall management of the treasury & tax unit on 1 December while Christian Herrmann is taking on additional responsibilities as head of Investor relations/M&A & participation management. They’ll report to CFO Jochen...
ECONOMY
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out This Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

There is a new batch of stimulus money going out this week that will put billions of dollars in people’s accounts. Find out who gets it and what you should know. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
investing.com

Crypto Community Says EverGrow Coin is the Next Shiba Inu

Crypto Community Says EverGrow Coin is the Next Shiba Inu. The crypto community said the EverGrow coin is the next big thing in the crypto space. Some crypto analysts and experts compared the coin to Shiba Inu, Safemoon and more. Shiba Inu, Safemoon, and Baby Dogecoin seem to have a...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
investing.com

Stellar mining rally helps European stocks recoup losses

(Reuters) - A strong rally in mining stocks on Monday boosted an index of European equities, which retraced all losses logged early in the session on worries about inflation and the upcoming earnings season. Europe's mining sector surged 3% to post its biggest daily gain in three months as iron...
STOCKS
investing.com

Starbucks Gains After BofA, Deutsche Call It a Buy

Investing.com – Starbucks stock (NASDAQ: SBUX ) rose 1.5% on Monday after BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC ) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB ) rated it a buy. BofA resumed its coverage of the stock with a $135 target, around 19% higher than its current level. According to the brokerage’s Sara...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Will Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Or Ethereum Rise More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: By the end of the year,...
MARKETS
Washington Examiner

The 'China Fantasy' is dying a public death

Looking at unfolding world events, from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to China’s menacing of Taiwan, there is much reason for cynicism. But there is good news where one least expects it: China. U.S. attitudes toward China have changed dramatically in the last few years — and for the better....
CHINA
deseret.com

This airport worker was infected with an unknown COVID-19 variant

An airport worker in Hong Kong was recently infected with a coronavirus variant from an unknown source, according to the South China Morning Post. The case was the first local COVID-19 case in Hong Kong in 51 days. The cargo handler reportedly had the L452R mutation, which is commonly seen...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy