Youngstown, OH

Youngstown Cycle & Speed holds 3-in-1, close to home fundraiser for Autism Society

By Hanna Erdmann
 8 days ago
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Cycle and Speed partnered with the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley for their annual Hogs and Hotrods fundraising event on Saturday.

Normally, Youngstown Cycle hosts three separate events: Hogs and Hotrods, the Arts and Parts Vendor Showcase and the Annual Trunk or Treat Festival. But this year, they combined the three events into one.

The event helps raise money for families affected by autism.

The bike shop owner said the fundraiser is special to the business.

“I always try to touch close to home whenever we do any kind of fundraiser. A couple of our employees have autistic family members, so we wanted to help out with that,” said Adam Pratt, owner of Youngstown Cycle and Speed.

The Autism Society holds many events for the community. Check out their website for a complete list.

