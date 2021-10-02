Southern Cal bounces back to beat Colorado Buffaloes 37-14
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Drake London's big plays helped Southern California snap out of its doldrums while keep the Colorado Buffaloes mired in their malaise. London caught nine passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in Southern Cal's 37-14 rout at Folsom Field on Saturday. Included in his highlight reel performance were several jaw-dropping receptions that left the Buffaloes and the crowd of nearly 50,000 awestruck.www.ctpost.com
