No more uncontrolled immigration: PM says Britain in period of adjustment

By Elizabeth Piper, Kylie Maclellan
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumb up after addressing the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool/File Photo

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would not return to "uncontrolled immigration" to solve fuel, gas and Christmas food crises, suggesting such strains were part of a period of post-Brexit adjustment.

At the start of his Conservative Party's conference, Johnson was again forced to defend his government against complaints from those unable to get petrol for their cars, retailers warning of Christmas shortages, and gas companies struggling with a spike in wholesale prices.

The British leader had wanted to use the conference to turn the page on more than 18 months of COVID-19 and to refocus on his 2019 election pledges to tackle regional inequality, crime and social care.

Instead, the prime minister finds himself on the back foot nine months after Britain completed its exit from the European Union - a departure he said would give the country the freedom to better shape its economy.

"The way forward for our country is not to just pull the big lever marked uncontrolled immigration, and allow in huge numbers of people to do work ... So what I won't do is go back to the old failed model of low wages, low skills supported by uncontrolled immigration," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"When people voted for change in 2016 and ... again in 2019 as they did, they voted for the end of a broken model of the UK economy that relied on low wages and low skill and chronic low productivity, and we are moving away from that."

It was the closest the prime minister has come to admitting that Britain's exit from the EU had contributed to strains in supply chains and the labour force, stretching everything from fuel deliveries to potential shortages of turkeys for Christmas.

"There will be a period of adjustment, but that is I think what we need to see," he said.

NO MASS IMMIGRATION

But while the government plans to issue thousands of temporary visas for foreign truck drivers and poultry workers, Johnson was clear he would not open the taps of immigration, again shifting the responsibility to businesses to lift wages and attract more workers.

Shortages of workers after Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic have sown disarray in some sectors of the economy, disrupting deliveries of fuel and medicines and leaving more than 100,000 pigs facing a cull due to a lack of abattoir workers.

Conservative Party chair, Oliver Dowden, said that the government was taking measures to hire more truck drivers in general and that the government had started training military tanker personnel to start fuel deliveries on Monday.

"We will make sure that people have their turkey for Christmas, and I know that for the Environment Secretary George Eustice this is absolutely top of his list," he told Sky News.

But the overwhelming message from the government was that businesses must step up to solve supply chain issues and to entice more British workers with higher wages.

"I don’t believe in a command and control economy so I don’t believe the prime minister is responsible for what is in the shops. This is why we have a free enterprise economy," foreign minister Liz Truss told an event at the conference.

"I'm sure that the goods will be delivered into our shops."

But rather than the reset Johnson hoped to preside over in the northern English city of Manchester, the conference looks set to be overshadowed by the crises and criticism of the government's withdrawal of a top-up to a state benefit for low-income households.

The main opposition Labour Party is set to focus on the removal of the uplift, hoping to undermine those Conservative lawmakers who won over its traditional supporters in northern and central England.

Johnson may also come under fire for breaking with the Conservatives' traditional stance as the party of low taxes after increasing some of them to help the health and social care sectors.

"We don't want to raise taxes, of course, but what we will not do is be irresponsible with the public finances," he said. "If I can possibly avoid it, I do not want to raise taxes again, of course not."

The Independent

Finally a dose of reality about how hollow Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ promise really is

After the euphoria among the Tory faithful over Boris Johnson’s speech to their rally, today we have a welcome dose of something closer to reality. No, not an admission the country is in a cost-of-living crisis; that would be asking too much. But some ministers are admitting privately that Johnson’s flagship programme to “level up” the UK will take 10 years, as we have reported today.It is dawning on sensible senior Tories that, more than two years into his premiership, Johnson’s pet project is running as late as the trains in the north (whose reliability he wants to improve)....
POLITICS
whbl.com

France says differences with Britain getting bigger

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that differences with Britain were getting bigger and it was up to London to provide proposals to improve relations between the two allies. “It must be noted that the differences are strong and that they are gradually worsening,” Jean-Yves Le Drian...
EUROPE
The Independent

Insulate Britain ‘irresponsible crusties’, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson called Insulate Britain demonstrators "irresponsible crusties" while claiming they "are not" a legitimate protest group. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Mr Johnson said: "There are some people, Nick, that call those individuals 'legitimate protesters'." When asked if they are legitimate, the PM says "they are not". "I think...
ADVOCACY
republicmonews.com

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: No More ‘Uncontrolled Immigration’

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Sunday that he would not again resort to “uncontrolled immigration” as a response to gas, fuel, and Christmas food problems. This reportedly alludes to tension, which is part of a phase of post-Brexit adjustment. At the beginning of his Conservative Party’s conference, the PM needed again to defend his government against remonstrances from retailers cautioning of Christmas shortages, people unable to get petrol for their cars, and gas companies grappling with a surge in wholesale prices.
IMMIGRATION
b975.com

All Britain’s power to be green by 2035, PM Johnson says

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday Britain was aiming to produce “clean power” by 2035 as part of the country’s goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions. Britain, which will host the COP26 climate summit next month, has committed to cut carbon emissions by 78% by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Albania angrily denies deal with ‘anti-immigration’ Britain to process Channel migrants

Albania’s foreign minister has furiously denied reports that migrants arriving the UK on small boats will be flown 1,500 miles to Albania to have their asylum claims processed, labelling the plans “fake news”.Olta Xhacka said that any suggestion that her country would participate in such a scheme was “embarrassing” after a report in The Sun claimed that the Home Office was in talks with Albanian officials over building a new offshore processing centre.A government source told the newspaper that negotiations between the UK and Albania over building a new centre in the Balkans were at a “technical stage”. The policy...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

