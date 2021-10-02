How to Camp

Breeding is, well, the Minecraft way of breeding animals. Because animals no longer respawn in their starting areas after being generated by the game, it is necessary to breed them in order to have a convenient source of food and other materials. Oh, and just so you know, only like animals can breed, so no trying to make weird cow-horse mixes! You can only breed certian animals but ones like parrots cannnot be bred.

