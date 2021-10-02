How to Camp

Tentrr and Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold teamed up to create "a type of immersive campsite environment that hasn't existed until now" and thanks to this partnership, adult campers can enjoy the Pure Golden Hour Tentrr Experience. Designed to provide the comforts of home in the great outdoors, the experience is complete with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold amenities such as a Pure Golden Hour tent, pillows, lanterns, hammock and "Golden Hour Gear." Additionally, campers get a care package featuring goodies from partner brands such as Camelbak and Think!
