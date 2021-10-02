Just getting acquainted

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There are folks here at every stage, from new to people part way to goal weight, to quite a few long-timers who're maintaining a healthy weight after losing. (I'm in that latter camp.) Participating in the Community discussions, reading others' posts, can make the process easier, for sure. Have you...

How to be successful

This is the forum of a calorie counting app/website, so I'm guessing that's what many people here do/did to lose weight 🙂 although some are able to maintain their losses without calorie counting and others not. In my case, yes, calorie counting has been very successful for me, the first...
Active Kcalories or Total Kcalories

Yeah, active calories I'd say. Not to highjack but ... I do not have a thing that measures active vs. total (I just use the estimate that I get from my running app or the avg. HR based on my HRM)....so I'm assuming that that would be Total cals, not Active cals?
Food before workout

What food or drink are we all eating before a resistance workout? And how long do you eat before a workout?. It really doesn't matter...it's just personal preference. I don't like to workout on an empty stomach, so I eat a light breakfast first...yogurt and cereal. But do what feels...
Suggestions helpful

I've been successful with calorie counting with MFP, trying to hit sound nutritional targets alongside my calorie goal. I lost from class 1 obese to a healthy weight back in 2015-16 at age 59-60, while hypothyroid, and have maintained a healthy weight since. (I'm 65 now.) I didn't change my exercise levels to lose weight (though I had been active for around 12 years while obese, and stayed active.) I'm now maintaining around 125 pounds at 5'5".
Hi everyone!!

I'm new here, well kinda! I signed up about a year ago and not used MFP till now. I'm from Aotearoa/New Zealand. My main goal is weight loss, I've done ok without calorie counting but have a little bit to go which is where I'm hoping where MFP will help! I'm already pretty active and exercise 4-5x per week with a mix of weight training and indoor spin classes.
Accountability group

I'v been following an elimination diet and slowly reintroducing foods, but I'm looking for accountability friends to check in with everyday with food choices, etc.
the strangest scale thing happened today

This happens to me pretty regularly - both in active losing and now in fairly recent maintenanceish. My best guess is that breaking a prolonged deficit prompts my body to drop water weight because cortisol levels go down. Happened to me every time I went to a maintenance break or just ate too much.
Introduction

Welcome back. I've lost 113 from my top weight and am learning to maintain now. This a process with ups and downs (literally) and sometime changes that make no sense whatsoever. Slow but steady wins this one!. 1. Member Posts: 7 Member. Welcome! Just take things one step at a...
Time to actually do this!

No idea what to write here... I've been overweight forever. Growing up my diet wasn't good but I was pretty active, so I could keep my weight kinda in check. Fast forward through college and early career. Now I'm 35 and I'm a programmer that spends 9 hours a day in front of my computer in my basement. I got a sit/stand desk the other day from Costco and I LOVE it. Anyway, I'm trying to get more active and trying to make better food decisions but I frequently find that my motivation fades and I'd rather just eat the pizza. So, I'm going to go poke around and see if I can find some groups to join, but in the meantime, feel free to connect/friend me (or whatever it is on here). It's always nice to know people going through similar struggles.
Questions About Weight Distribution

Disclaimer: Genuine curiosity here, I’m not trying to target weight loss in any specific area. Many years ago, I managed to drop down to 160lbs; the lightest I’ve ever weighed in my entire life. My methodology was flawed and unhealthy, exercising 3+ hours daily and eating very little for 60 days (losing 50lbs).
Today Begins the New Me

I have struggled with body image my whole life, and the last 12 years sitting between 185 and 258. Over the last 18 months, I gained weight just to qualify for surgery, about 10 lbs. Yesterday, insurance denied surgery for a gastric sleeve. Not one person in the last 10...
Whole foods, snacks or meals and idea?

Maybe read the "Bulking for Beginners" post in the "Most Helpful Posts" section of the "Gaining Weight and Bodybuilding" part of the Community, for starters? And the "Which Lifting Program" thread in the same spot, if you don't already have a solid program?. You've posted close to the same question...
Measuring Calories from Strength Workouts

Use the 'strength training (weight lifting, weight training)' entry in the Cardiovascular section for adding exercise on MFP. It's more likely to be accurate than what activity/fitness trackers tell you based on HRM. AKTipsyCat Member. Posts: 226 Member. You can use the new Build your work out feature, that seems...
How do I change my "target" calories for each day?

I want to change the amount of calories I'm shooting for each day. How do I do that?. I think you have to have the premium version to do that?. I think it's a premium feature, but you can hack together a manual version by Quick Adding to reduce your remaining calories and creating a custom cardio exercise to increase them. I have one called "Banked Calories."
A1C motivation

I am in the same boat and trying to get back shape and lose weight. It will help me across the board in terms of bloodwork so I've started that journey once again. My best advice is to have patience and give yourself some room. There will be ups and downs and stalls along the way for sure. I have to remind myself that this journey will be life long for me which helps when I feel like I want to slip back into old habits. Plus over the past month or so I've felt better than I did in the past year so I hold onto that. I still enjoy my meals but look that them as a means to heal and fuel my body more so than comfort. Cutting out the added sugar and processed foods helps out a great deal too.
Lose weight

Ok I usually eat dinner around 6 oclock.then around. 8 I'd have a snack.so I decided to skip the snack at 8.thr first day I lost 3 pounds.the next day 1 pound.the third day I lost one pound.today I lost 2 pounds.i went from 267 to 260 in four days.im going for one pound a day.in thirty days I'll be at my goal weight of 230.
Young and over weight

The good news is, you don't *have* to exercise in order to lose weight, if that's not something you feel comfortable with doing right now. Weight loss happens in the kitchen - your diet plays a much bigger role than exercise, and it's much easier to really dial in your "calories in" (the energy you take in from the food you eat in a day) than your "calories out" (the energy you burn in the course of going about your business in a day). Exercise is more for increasing and maintaining overall fitness, so I do encourage you to incorporate exercise into your daily routine as you are able. Strength/resistance training is especially important for women - it helps keep our bones strong and reduces our risk of osteoporosis as we age.
Scared to gain to much fat

More information would help people help you. Is your profile photo you? Is that when you were heavier, or now?. 14% bodyfat is quite low for a woman like you or me, not necessarily a healthy place to sit generally. Even bodybuilding competitors, who reach that level pre-comp, don't necessarily hang out there all the time.
Diet Breaks - Why are they important.. my experience.

28 yrs old male here, starting cutting calories 21st April 2021. Back then I weighed 135kg now I weigh 105kg so I lost 30kg in 5.5 months, and although this doesn't make me a certified dietician I can at least attest and suggest, help others do as I did. That being said, I still have a long way to go, I'm only half way. Ideal weight for me is 75-80kg so I need to lose at least 25kg more.
10 Fall Foods RDs Recommend For Weight Loss

While fall is synonymous with comfort foods like apple strudel, pumpkin pie and hearty casseroles, the bounty of fresh produce available as the weather cools makes it super easy to put together lighter meals that are still heavy on flavor and satisfaction. Whether you’re working toward weight-loss goals before the...
