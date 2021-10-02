CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Child injured in incident with lawnmower in Lehigh Acres

By Sarah Glenn
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMKXg_0cFKMhJj00

A child was injured in an incident with a lawn mower on State Road 82 in between Columbus Boulevard and Red Bank Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Lee County deputies responded to a medical assist call.

The road was shutdown to allow for a medical helicopter to land, according to authorities.

Crime scene tape was posted around the area.

Law enforcement confirmed there was no crime involved in the accident.

No further information about the injured child was available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest information as soon as it is available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Lehigh Acres, FL
Accidents
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Lee County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Mowers#Accident#State Road#Red Bank Avenue
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy