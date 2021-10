Somerset, NJ — For the second consecutive year Bryant has been selected by a unanimous vote to take home the NEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship crown. The Bulldogs, who won the inaugural NEC title last spring, were followed in the 2021-22 poll by LIU, last year’s runner-up. Mount St. Mary’s took third with Howard following to take the fourth-place spot. St. Francis Brooklyn and Wagner rounded out the poll in that order, respectively. This will be Howard’s first year as an NEC associate member and Wagner’s first year sponsoring the sport.

