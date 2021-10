Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, the new action game from Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja and Square Enix, immediately feels different from its Final Fantasy predecessors. Just one hour into the game, I found myself clawing through a magical forest as its protagonist, the manly-man Jack, slew a beautiful griffin by grabbing it by the head and then body-slamming it to the ground with a well-timed finisher. As the beast died, blood-colored crystals burst from its body, and then the creature evaporated into thin air. A Final Fantasy game has never felt so brutal.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO