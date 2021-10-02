Erie YMCA sponsors two local youth competitions

The YMCA of Greater Erie sponsored two local competitions for Punt, Pass and Kick USA, Inc. Saturday.

Erie’s Eastside YMCA hosted children ages 6 to 12 to participate in a football event that may lead them to receiving prizes.

Some parents were excited to see their kids taking part in the sport. They say having kids active at a young age is good for their mental and physical health.

“It’s super important for their health. It’s also for their mental growth, their emotional growth, their mental development. I encourage them to compete, set limits, set goals,” said Phelecia Udoko, parent.

“When we heard about this, the kids have been wanting something to do, we thought it was wise to register my son to do it,” said Isac Udoko, parent.

Children only have to participate in one local competition per year.

