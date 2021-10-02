CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Erie YMCA sponsors two local youth competitions

By Yoselin Person
YourErie
YourErie
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzrPq_0cFKMC9K00

The YMCA of Greater Erie sponsored two local competitions for Punt, Pass and Kick USA, Inc. Saturday.

Erie’s Eastside YMCA hosted children ages 6 to 12 to participate in a football event that may lead them to receiving prizes.

Some parents were excited to see their kids taking part in the sport. They say having kids active at a young age is good for their mental and physical health.

Fuhrman’s Apple Cider Festival & 125th Anniversary Celebration underway on upper Peach Street

“It’s super important for their health. It’s also for their mental growth, their emotional growth, their mental development. I encourage them to compete, set limits, set goals,” said Phelecia Udoko, parent.

“When we heard about this, the kids have been wanting something to do, we thought it was wise to register my son to do it,” said Isac Udoko, parent.

Children only have to participate in one local competition per year.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourErie

PACA holds volunteer day to prepare for upcoming performance

The Performing Arts Collective Alliance held a volunteer day today. The staff needed assistance with taking all of the decorations off the stage in preparations for the next performance. After a performance the staff usually strips the stage and looks for volunteers to help assist. Matt Tanenbaum, the Executive Director, said that he was hoping […]
CHARITIES
YourErie

Peek N’ Peak concludes first weekend of Fall Fest

As the last leaves turn colors, spooky season begins over at one area favorite. The first weekend of Fall Fest kicked off at Peek N’ Peak. Crowds of people filled Peek N’ Peak on October 10th, happy to return to the festival since the event last year was canceled due to COVID. For Julie and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Edinboro University holds annual homecoming parade

The annual homecoming parade took to the streets of Downtown Edinboro on October 9th. It was homecoming weekend for Edinboro University. Students, alumni, and community members visited campus for different activities and parading through campus and Downtown Edinboro. The Fighting Scots football team played Slippery Rock University at Sox Harrison...
EDINBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Annual Harvest Fest returns to the Little Church on the Hill in Albion

An annual Harvest Fest returns to the Little Church on the Hill in Albion. After taking a year off, it was the sixth annual Harvest Fest. This was a free family friendly community celebration. The event included a costume competition for kids, adults, and pets. Vendors sold pumpkins, gourds, and fresh seasonal vegetables. One organizer […]
ALBION, PA
YourErie

McDowell homecoming dance moved to October 10th

According to the Millcreek Township School District’s Facebook page, due to the weather forecast for the night of October 9th, the McDowell homecoming dance will be moved to Sunday October 10th. The dance will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Gus Anderson Field. For more information about this event, please check out […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Erie High School welding club holds Halloween-themed yard sale

The Erie High School welding club is raising money while getting into the Halloween spirit. On Thursday, they were selling Halloween-themed decorations they designed. Every two years, the welding students go to Chicago for an international manufacturing show. The four-day trip cost between $8,000 to $10,000. “Due to COVID and...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Football#Weather#Erie Ymca#Kick Usa Inc#Eastside Ymca#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Emma’s Footprints holds annual memorial walk at Penn State Behrend

A memorial walk returns to the area while supporting a non profit that helps those who are grieving for the loss of a child. Emma’s Footprints annual walk took place on Saturday morning at Penn State Behrend. “When you go through a loss, grief feels really lonely. So to be able to come here, gather, […]
PENN, PA
YourErie

Presque Isle Downs and Casino hosts Fall Fest Night at the Races

Monsters are taking over Presque Isle Downs and Casino on October 6th. It’s all part of their Fall Fest Night at the Races. Families brought their kids out to enjoy several autumn and Halloween themed activities including a monster dash. Kids could also win prizes for betting on the winning monster. This was all part […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Asbury Woods Nature Center hosts Scary Creature Feature walking tour

The Asbury Woods Nature Center set the scene for a Halloween tour. The Scary Creature Feature is a walking tour through the woods and it’s made for kids. As part of the walk, the kids, some dressed in costumes, get to meet nocturnal animals that may seem scary at first to youngsters. The educational event […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie School Board weighs options for athletic facility

All athletic facilities in the Erie School District might see a huge upgrade. Erie School Board members want to shift the stadium commissions current responsibility as managing to facility planning and fundraising. If this passes, the hope is to upgrade and create state of the art facilities for students. According to Darlene Feeney, the Vice […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Penn State Behrend hosts annual job fair for recruiters

Students from one local university have the chance to meet with employers across the nation Thursday afternoon. Penn State Behrend hosting their annual job fair. Each semester, Penn State Behrend hosts a career fair. After more than a year of virtual fairs, the school returned to hosting the event in person. The Director of Career […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

532
Followers
333
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy