Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson Named Their Son Cosmo, But SNL Star Says Mom Wasn't Having It
It would seem that celebrity baby announcements have been popping up quite frequently over the past year. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Aquaman alum Amber Heard are only a few stars to have confirmed that they’ve either had or will have a sweet bundle of joy. Many were surprised when hearing that Scarlett Johnasson and Colin Jost were among those who were blessed with a child this year, as Johansson gave birth to a baby boy named Cosmo. The name took a number of people by surprise and, as it so happens, the Saturday Night Live star’s mother was apparently among those that wasn’t too thrilled with it.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 1