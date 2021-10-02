CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson Named Their Son Cosmo, But SNL Star Says Mom Wasn't Having It

By Erik Swann
It would seem that celebrity baby announcements have been popping up quite frequently over the past year. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Aquaman alum Amber Heard are only a few stars to have confirmed that they’ve either had or will have a sweet bundle of joy. Many were surprised when hearing that Scarlett Johnasson and Colin Jost were among those who were blessed with a child this year, as Johansson gave birth to a baby boy named Cosmo. The name took a number of people by surprise and, as it so happens, the Saturday Night Live star’s mother was apparently among those that wasn’t too thrilled with it.

TODAY.com

Colin Jost shares how his mom reacted to his baby boy's name

Colin Jost says his mother needed to take some time to get used to the name of his new baby boy with wife Scarlett Johansson. The “Saturday Night Live” star and the “Black Widow” actor announced the arrival of son Cosmo in August. Jost's mom, Dr. Kerry Kelly, wasn’t quite onboard with the name.
Jamie Lee Curtis praises Scarlett Johansson for Disney lawsuit: 'What she's saying is so important'

Jamie Lee Curtis believes Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney was “so important”, as she defended the actress for the second time over the legal filing, which was settled this week. Jamie Lee Curtis believes Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney was “so important”. The ‘Black Widow’ actress recently settled her legal...
'SNL': Who Is Ken? Colin Jost's Sign From Show Close Explained

Saturday Night Live Season 47 featured a tribute to the late Norm Macdonald during "Weekend Update," but it also included a tribute to another longtime member of the show's family, although one far less known by even the show's die-hard fans. During the cast goodnights at the end of the episode, "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost held up a card reading, "We'll miss you, Ken!" The mysterious Ken he was referring to was longtime supervising producer Ken Aymong, who retired after last season, reports Entertainment Weekly.
SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che Pay Tribute to Norm Macdonald

When he appeared on “Weekend Update” during Saturday Night’s Live’s 47th season premiere this week, Pete Davidson paid tribute to the late Norm Macdonald with his t-shirt. Fortunately, that wasn’t the only way the show honored the show’s all-time best “fake news” anchor, who succumbed to cancer last month. “Guys,...
Colin Jost’s mother did not like his son Cosmo’s name

It took some time for Colin Jost’s mother to warm up to his and Scarlett Johansson’s son’s name. “My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it,” the “Saturday Night Live” star, 39, said of his newborn’s moniker on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Thursday. “I don’t know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing.”
Scarlett Johansson and Disney reach settlement

Scarlett Johansson reached a settlement with Disney, thus ending her lawsuit against the company for its alleged failure to follow the terms of its contracted agreement with her in relation to the release of 'Black Widow,' Variety reports. The star had filed a $50 million lawsuit against Disney for releasing...
Netflix Boss Sides with Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Amid Disney Lawsuit

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The shocking lawsuit Scarlett Johansson filed against Disney over Black Widow's release model still has the entire entertainment industry buzzing. In case you've been living under a rock the last couple of months, the MCU actress is accusing Disney of breaching their contract in relation to the film's release via Disney+'s Premier Access feature. As it stands, we've yet to get new updates regarding the matter but don't mistake both camp's silence for reconciliation because I'm pretty sure they have yet to reach a resolution.
Kim Kardashian Addresses Whether Or Not She Should Be Hosting SNL After Debra Messing Drama

If you're on Twitter as much as the average CinemaBlend writer, you may remember the online drama that emerged when Will and Grace star Debra Messing called out reality television star Kim Kardashian for taking a Saturday Night Live hosting gig. With Kim Kardashian’s SNL episode only a few days away, the reality star and social media mogul appeared in a series of promos to address whether or not she should actually be hosting the show. So, how does Kim Kardashian actually feel about the job?
