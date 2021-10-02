CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tour of the WPIAL: Belle Vernon

By Steel City Blitz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of our WPIAL coverage on Steel City Blitz is objective coverage, discussing standings, playoff scenarios, and Games of the Week. This project is be something a little different – a first-person account of my family visiting different towns and stadiums throughout Western Pennsylvania. Two years ago I started the Tour of the WPIAL with visits to Rochester, Southmoreland, and West Greene. Unfortunately we weren’t able to make any visits in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, but with fans allowed back in attendance this year, the Tour continues! After visiting Sto-Rox and Laurel earlier this year, we made the trip to The Beach to see Belle Vernon.

