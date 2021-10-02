CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Southern Cal bounces back to beat Colorado Buffaloes 37-14

semoball.com
 8 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Kedron Slovis threw three touchdown passes and Southern California broke out of its doldrums Saturday with a 37-14 rout of free-falling Colorado. Slovis completed 19 of 29 throws for 276 yards and hit Drake London, Michael Trigg and Gary Bryant Jr. with scoring passes as the Trojans (3-2, 2-2 Pac-12) bounced back in a big way from their first home loss to Oregon State in 61 years by rolling over a Buffaloes team whose offense remains stuck in neutral.

