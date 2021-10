Props to Scott Satterfield for not holding back here. I would have been disappointed if he had. What a great college football game. I got a lot of respect for Wake Forest and Coach Clawson. His kids, man, they played hard. They got a veteran team, and and old team. They came out and played with that kind of experience today. I was really proud of our guys. We got down 10 in the middle of the fourth quarter, and our guys didn’t flinch. They continued to fight, we came back, tied it up. Seems like whoever had the ball las was going to win.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO