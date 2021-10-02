CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee makes quick work of Missouri in 62-24 rout

By JOE WALLJASPER ~ Associated Press
 8 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- When asked by reporters on Tuesday about facing the struggling Missouri defense, Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans was initially coy but then said, "We're going to have some fun." He got that right. The Volunteers piled up 683 yards of offense and crushed the Tigers 62-24 on Saturday.

What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's 62-24 win at Mizzou

Everything first-year Tennessee had coach Josh Heupel said after the Vols dominated Missouri in a 62-24 win on Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.:. “Obviously excited about what our football team did for most of the 60 minutes today. I told them after the ballgame how you practice and how you prepare, in particular the last 48 hours (before a game), shows up on the field. And we were our best that we’ve been since I’ve been here. Excited for the guys. This is one that was important to our program as we continue to grow and build. Thought offense and defense did a ton of really good things in the first half and most of the second half, too. There are some things we have to clean up on special teams, but a ton of positives here. Good win for our program and an opportunity for us to grow. Guys need to enjoy this one today and move on and get better and get ready for the next one.”
Vols had no need for a punter in 62-24 win at Missouri

Even a player that didn’t record a single stat put in a special performance for Tennessee on Saturday in the 62-24 win over Missouri. Punter Paxton Brooks never had to come on the field in the win, as the Vols scored on all but one possession and didn’t punt in a game for the first time since a season-opening 63-7 win over Western Kentucky on September 5, 2009.
Tennessee mauls Mizzou, 62-24

Tennessee continues its 2021 season today at Mizzou, and GoVols247 is live at Faurot Field and beyond to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The Vols (2-2, 0-1 SEC) and Tigers (2-2, 0-1) are scheduled to kick off at approximately noon Eastern in a game that will be broadcast by SEC Network.
Historic Offensive Showing Propels Tennessee Past Missouri, 62-24

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A record-setting offensive performance and sound defensive play led Tennessee to a 62-24 thrashing of Missouri Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Volunteers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) ran for 458 yards and five touchdowns and finished the day with 683 yards of total offense. The defense made two interceptions while holding the Tigers to 74 yards on the ground. Missouri came into the contest averaging 158.5 yards rushing.
Vols rush for 452 yards in 62-24 rout of Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee hits the road for the second straight week as the Vols will look to get back in the win column this Saturday afternoon against Missouri. Both teams are coming off losses and will be looking to earn their first conference victory of the season this weekend.
