CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #129 Showcases the Third Sphere Angel Principality

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 129th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Principality, a Third Sphere angel who carries out orders given by their superiors, Dominions. They generally oversee humanity and benefit the world with materialistic blessings. However, they have also witnessed the rise and fall of mankind throughout the ages.

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

Related
gamepolar.com

Shin Megami Tensei V English Forged is Revealed in Newest Trailer

The most recent Shin Megami Tensei V trailer reveals the voice solid of the sport’s English model. The trailer showcases samples from the voice actors that might be taking the roles of the characters within the recreation when the participant performs the English model of the sport. You’ll be able to watch the trailer beneath:
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Who are the English voice actors in Shin Megami Tensei V?

In Shin Megami Tensei V, players will assume the role of the Protagonist who wakes up after fall unconscious after they’re forced to take an unplanned detour home from witnessing a horrendous murder, walking home in Tokyo. When they awaken, they find themselves in a post-apocalyptic world full of demons, where they can before be known as a Nahobino. This massive RPG will have players battling with light and dark choices, and who are the voice actors behind the many characters you’re going to meet in Shin Megami Tensei V?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Principality#Megami Tensei#Atlus Japan#Daily Demon#Sphere#Dominions#Nahobino#Nintendo Switch
Destructoid

Atlus reveals Shin Megami Tensei V’s voice cast

Both Nintendo and Atlus have done a good job of showcasing Shin Megami Tensei V so far. I think a lot of people are sold already (I mean, just on the prospect of seeing this series in any capacity for the first time in years), but they aren’t stopping. Today, we got the full reveal of Shin Megami Tensei V‘s voice cast.
COMICS
perfectly-nintendo.com

Shin Megami Tensei V: latest News Program and trailers

As announced last month, the latest News Program for Shin Megami Tensei V was uploaded today. This month’s episode focuses on two topics: Bethel Demons of Each Country and Traversing Da’at. Here’s the full program (make sure to activate English subs!):. For those who can’t or don’t want to watch...
COMICS
gamingideology.com

Shin Megami Tensei V with the following four demons presented

Atlus now has four more demons out Shin Megami Tensei V presents. In particular, they are Anzu, Take-Minakata, Suzaku and Atavaka. By the way, the game has more than 200 demons. Let’s see how many more entries the video series gets. So far, the following demons have been shown:. Jack...
COMICS
IGN

20 Minutes of Shin Megami Tensei V Gameplay (Japanese)

IGN Japan went hands on with Shin Megami Tensei V for the Nintendo Switch. Since the gameplay video contains a lot of Japanese text, here's a quick summary to help you to follow along! In this 20-minute gameplay clip, we see the player character (named in the demo only as "Protagonist") learn the ropes as a series of tutorial messages explain the basics of movement, jumping, exploration and combat. The voice of another character, Aogami, directs the boy to reach Tokyo Tower as the "main quest" begins. From there, we see the boy interact with a small red critter called a Miman before becoming embroiled in an encounter with a pixie. As the battle starts, the Protagonist chooses to "Talk" rather than to attack, and after some successful conversation choices she eventually joins the party. As they proceed, we learn that attacking enemies on the map while unseen will give the player an advantage. In a battle, the Protagonist uses an item to identify the monsters' weaknesses and then attack accordingly. Later, we see the player talking to monsters such as an Onmoraki in battle by selecting "Talk" and then choosing to be "friendly", allowing the Protagonist to negotiate, with a chance of increasing his party even further. Finally, the player meets Sophia, who teaches the boy a "Miracle" in exchange for Glory points accrued through the demo and lets him use the Onmoraki's essence to gain new powers, before entering into one last battle against three three Mandrakes, where the gameplay ends. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
Place
Tokyo, JP
nichegamer.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Bethel Demons and Exploration Detailed

Atlus have revealed more about upcoming JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V, including major demon characters, and exploration. As previously reported, the plot centers around a Japanese teenager entering another world where God is dead; and a new being promises the world can be reborn from the old. The main character fuses with a mysterious man to become Nahobino, something that is considered forbidden, and begins their rampage across this new world.
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Shin Megami Tensei V News Broadcast Volume 3 Discusses Story-Centric Demons and Exploration Mechanics

Atlus Japan has shared the third volume of their news broadcasts for the upcoming latest mainline entry in the Shin Megami Tensei series, Shin Megami Tensei V. This video primarily introduces the demons that play crucial roles in the story, following the last 2 broadcasts that focused on the vital human characters. Additionally, key aspects of map exploration and mechanics were introduced, like the request system, Magatsuhi, and more.
COMICS
Twinfinite

Shin Megami Tensei V Gets Even More Trailers Showing Khonsu, Vāsuki, Zeus, Odin, and Da’at Exploration

It appears that Atlus is really trying to break some record with trailers dedicated to Shin Megami Tensei V. Today the developer launched two additional trailers. The first introducing demons from various regions belonging to the Bethel organization, Khonsu from the Egyptian branch, Vāsuki from the Indian branch, Zeus from the Greek branch, and Odin from the Scandinavian branch.
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Solo Leveling Comic Vol. 2 Review – Testing New Powers

It’s no secret that Solo Leveling is an absolute must-read light novel, but I think the comic books add a whole new dimension to the imaginative action that this story presents. As Jinwoo Sung explores his new abilities, we get to see a different side of him in this new volume. It’s almost character-breaking in some aspect, though, since his character changes drastically compared to who he was in Volume 1.
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Tales of Arise Alphen and Rinwell Receiving 1/8 Scale Figures From Kotobukiya

During the dedicated Tales of Arise Tokyo Game Show 2021 live stream from Bandai Namco, the company announced that Alphen and Rinwell will be receiving 1/8 scale figures from Kotobukiya. This news was reported amid several other pieces of merchandise being showcased, but this particular announcement is probably the most intriguing for most fans. These figures currently have no planned release dates or early photos, however.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Shoot ’em Up ‘Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy’ to Launch on Switch Later This Month

EastAsiaSoft announced they will publish the one-hand-free studio-developed shoot ’em up, Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy, on Nintendo Switch on October 14, 2021. Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy initially launch on Steam earlier this year as an adult release. I’m sure this console version would have made a few updates to the illustrations, but the first entry still seemed to push what is allowed on ESRB-rated games.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Steel Assault Review – Nostalgic Arcade Mayhem

The Oxford language dictionary defines Nostalgia as “a sentimental longing or wistful affection for the past.” Personally, this feeling is one of my most sought-after emotions provided by video games. Certain games can lock moments in time, invoking lasting impressions. I have vivid memories of the dainty rug I sat...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Bandai Namco Teases Upcoming Scarlet Nexus DLC in Newly Revealed Bonding Episode

The official Scarlet Nexus Twitter account has shared a 1 minute and 35-second clip of its action JRPG, featuring a new bonding episode that will be part of the upcoming DLC pack and update version 1.04. While no release date has been provided for this content, it has been repeatedly stated that it is “coming soon.”
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Tales of Luminaria Character Trailer #12 Introduces the Combative Loyal Supporter Charles

The official Twitter account for the newest upcoming mobile entry in the Tales franchise, Tales of Luminaria, has shared the title’s twelfth character introduction trailer. This brief 1-minute trailer showcases Charles, described as “A loyal supporter of Ana-Maria who always puts her first and acts accordingly.” Still, regardless of whatever positive intentions they boast, their desire to protect Ana-Marie seems overly intensive. If I were to guess, this savage loyalty will tie into a character conflict dealing with finding a worthwhile personalized identity. Charles’ English voice actor is Brittney Karbowski.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy