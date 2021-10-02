Six people hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Police in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, are still searching for a gunman or gunmen who opened fire at a hotel party, injuring six people. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Ramada by Wyndham Cedar Rapids Hotel. Police said on Facebook that several dozen people were at a birthday party in a conference room when a disturbance broke out among some attendees, and several shots were fired. One victim is hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say the other victims have injuries that are not life-threatening. Police Chief Wayne Jerman called the shooting “senseless and inexcusable.”www.kaaltv.com
Comments / 0