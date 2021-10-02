CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3rd Alaska hospital invokes crisis care mode in COVID spike

KAAL-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A third Alaska hospital has instituted crisis protocols that would allow it to ration care if needed as the state recorded the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in the U.S. in recent days. According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, one person in every 84 in Alaska was diagnosed with COVID-19 from Sept. 22 to 29. The next highest rate was one in every 164 people in West Virginia. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital activated the protocol Friday because of a critical shortage of bed capacity and staffing, along with the inability to transfer patients to other facilities. Two other Alaska hospitals, in Anchorage and Bethel, have invoked the same protocol.

Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
