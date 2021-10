BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There are new details about the man accused of knocking a New Jersey nurse to the ground in Times Square on Friday after mugging another woman. He has now been charged with murder. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke to the woman’s devastated family on Sunday. Oncology nurse Maria Ambrocio should have been working at Bayonne Medical Center on Saturday night. Instead, her brother said the 58-year-old was surrounded by her family when she was taken off life support. “She was just here. I mean, it’s really devastating. I have no words. I just wanted to cry,” Carlito Sta Maria said. READ MORE: Subway...

