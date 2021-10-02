Upcoming paving work on Piscataqua River (I-95) Bridge in Kittery
KITTERY — Final paving operations on the Piscataqua River (I-95) Bridge in Kittery are scheduled to continue Sunday, October 3. This part of the "Maine Ahead" project remains approximately six weeks ahead of schedule. Final paving had originally been scheduled for early 2022. The contractor, SPS New England, is now planning to make the following traffic changes to accommodate final paving work on the bridge and its approaches.www.penbaypilot.com
Comments / 0