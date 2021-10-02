CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Rasmussen Powers To Vital Indy Pro 2000 Score

By Staff Report
 8 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ohio – An unexpected but hard-earned victory for Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen in Saturday’s VP Racing Lubricants Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio Presented by Cooper Tires was almost enough to ensure the Jay Howard Driver Development star this year’s Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. All Rasmussen, from Copenhagen,...

