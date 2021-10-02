James Wright built the mansion, perfect for Mesòn Sabika
The plaque at the front door to the restaurant now known as Mesòn Sabika states that the building was erected by James Wright for Dr. Lilly. There’s much more to the story. James Gregson Wright was born June 6, 1823, in Liverpool, England, the son of Joseph Wright and Sarah Parkinson. His parents brought him to the United States when he was a child and he attended school in New York City for several years.www.positivelynaperville.com
Comments / 0