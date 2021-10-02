Century Walk: ‘College, Community and Country’
So why not take in your favorite high school team and/or our local college, North Central, as they pursue another Division III Title. And while you’re at Championship Plaza, be inspired by “College, Community and Country”, a sculpture of Cardinal football player and World War II Veteran, Billy Shatzer II, who was a four sport all conference athlete. He was reported missing in action on May 16, 1944, never seeing his son who was born several months thereafter.www.positivelynaperville.com
Comments / 0