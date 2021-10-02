Greater giving

Coming off a tumultuous 2020 in which philanthropic giving grew as a share of the U.S. economy, the team at advisory firm Lighthouse Counsel this summer convened a briefing on the state of the sector that featured presentation of research by two Giving USA researchers as well as a roundtable with four local leaders from the nonprofit sector. The panel included Kate Chinn, vice president and head of community and civic engagement at AllianceBernstein; Farzin Ferdowsi, CEO of Management Resources Co. and a board member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee; Pete Griffin, president and CEO of Musicians On Call; and Scott Perry, president of The Memorial Foundation. Here are some edited excerpts from their conversation, which was moderated by Post Editor Geert De Lombaerde.