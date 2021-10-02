My favorite way to explore cities

We could all benefit from bringing a little extra culture into our lives. As much as you might love your town, country, and everyday routine it’s sometimes nice to break free and explore the world from a slightly different perspective. The best way to discover a new culture is to go traveling. Every time you visit a new location you have an opportunity to immerse yourself in a different way of life. Unfortunately, it’s not always possible to go globetrotting as often as we might like. You may even have trouble finding the time and opportunity to travel due to your commitments at home. The good news? There are ways to discover new cultures from the comfort of your own home. Here are some amazing ways to get started.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO