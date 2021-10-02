My favorite way to explore cities
From a young age, I’ve been fascinated by the folk tales, ghost stories and myths of countries I grew up in or traveled to. Growing up in a military family, and having served myself, I was fortunate to have lived overseas, getting a firsthand opportunity to experience those cultures and their stories, which was much more engaging than the accounts in a local history book. It was during these travels that I learned to appreciate the unique perspectives and insights that could come only from ghost tour guides.www.nashvillepost.com
Comments / 0