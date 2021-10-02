CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rain chances stay high for the next few days

By Christian Bridges
wcbi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMARY: A cold front and associated area of low pressure will be taking their sweet time moving through the southeast, so we have to deal with a few more days of cloudy and rainy weather. Rain chances look highest on Sunday, with less coverage of rain for Monday. Rain chances increase again for Tuesday, before tapering off for Wednesday and leaving the rest of the week dry and clear. Highs will be right around the 80 degree mark through Monday, in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, and the low 80s for the remainder of the week.

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Sunny and 85! Quiet forecast for next few days!

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? We enjoyed lower humidity and sunshine all day today, so tonight will be lovely, much like your Monday!. More good news within our weather department! Your forecast for these next few days includes sunshine with highs topping out about the mid to upper 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s!
ENVIRONMENT
wcbi.com

Warm weather continues this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures will remain above average this work week, but a strong cold front next weekend will bring much cooler air to the Southeast. MONDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with highs in the middle to possibly upper 80s. Southerly to...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT

StormTeam3: Rain Chances Monday

A system currently situated over the Central Plains continues to bring severe storms across Oklahoma and northern Texas tonight. This same system, although weaker, will make its way into the Midwest on Monday posing the risk for strong to severe storms in Illinois, Indiana, and southeastern Wisconsin. The passing of this low-pressure system to our east will once again open up the opportunity for a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two after 1 PM. Something important to note is that we are NOT expecting any severe weather from this.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy