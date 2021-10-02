Rain chances stay high for the next few days

SUMMARY: A cold front and associated area of low pressure will be taking their sweet time moving through the southeast, so we have to deal with a few more days of cloudy and rainy weather. Rain chances look highest on Sunday, with less coverage of rain for Monday. Rain chances increase again for Tuesday, before tapering off for Wednesday and leaving the rest of the week dry and clear. Highs will be right around the 80 degree mark through Monday, in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, and the low 80s for the remainder of the week.