Philippine President Duterte retirement fuels speculation around successor

By Julie McCarthy
wksu.org
 8 days ago

One of the more controversial leaders on the world stage seems to be preparing to bow out of politics. The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, announced his intention today to retire from politics, walking back his earlier claim that he would run for vice president in 2022. The move is fueling speculation that Duterte could be clearing the way for his daughter to succeed him as president. Here to tell us more is NPR international correspondent Julie McCarthy. Julie, thank you so much for being here.

