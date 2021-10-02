CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

New landmark recognizes Chinese contributions to Yosemite

WHEC TV-10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: AP. In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, photo Ed Hung of San Francisco takes a photo of a Chinese laborer in an exhibit in the restored 1917 Chinese laundry building, after its dedication at Wawona in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Officials unveiled on Friday a new sign and exhibit inside a building originally used as a laundry by Chinese workers at Yosemite's Wawona Hotel, formally recognizing Chinese Americans' contributions to the national park's history. (John Walker /The Fresno Bee via AP)

www.whec.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Chinese labor helped fuel Yosemite’s growth — and it’s finally being recognized

In the spring of 1875, about 300 Chinese workers accomplished a monumental feat: They built a 23-mile road in Yosemite National Park in about four and a half months. Construction began in December 1874 with a crew of 50 people who worked through snowy conditions to build a road that gained 3,000 feet in elevation. Once completed, the road linked an area close to the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias to Yosemite Valley.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Lifestyle
pdjnews.com

Yosemite National Park established

On October 1, 1890, an act of Congress creates Yosemite National Park, home of such natural wonders as Half Dome and the giant sequoia trees. Environmental trailblazer John Muir (1838-1914) and his colleagues campaigned for the congressional action, which was signed into law by President Benjamin Harrison and paved the way for generations of hikers, campers and nature lovers, along with countless “Don’t Feed the Bears” signs.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
mariposagazette.com

Restored building spotlights Chinese history at Yosemite

From left: Yosemite National Park Ranger Yenyen Chan, Yosemite Conservancy President Frank Dean, Yosemite National Park Superintendent Cicely Muldoon, park advocate Jack Shu, and Supervisory Park Ranger Adam Ramsey cut the ribbon at the unveiling of the Yosemite History Center’s restored Chinese laundry building last Friday. Photos by Allen LamanHalf Dome needs no introduction.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Chinese Americans#Associated Press Updated#Wawona Hotel#The Sierra Nevada
inparkmagazine.com

Christie causes Chinese city landmark to come alive at night

Christie HS Series 1DLP laser projectors have brought an iconic clock tower in Hebi, a prefecture-level city in northern Henan province of China known for its rich coal reserves, to life with visuals that aim to boost cultural development and elevate its image as a city that exudes elegance and exquisite charm.
WORLD
irvinestandard.com

Hiking through the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’

Gray Crouch stooped and drew circles around a series of small paw prints on the dirt trail. The tracks were from a bobcat, the OC Parks resource specialist explained. What’s more, they revealed the direction in which the animal was headed. Like detectives at a crime scene, our small group,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Country
China
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of Florida's Devastating Crisis

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: 4 Chinese warships off Alaskan coast; US military releases photos

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships traveled within 46 miles of Alaska’s Aleutian Island coast last month and were photographed by U.S. Coast Guard images released on Sunday. The images, taken by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, spotted the Chinese ships on Aug. 30 inside the U.S. exclusive economic...
MILITARY
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy