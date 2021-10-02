New landmark recognizes Chinese contributions to Yosemite
In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, photo Ed Hung of San Francisco takes a photo of a Chinese laborer in an exhibit in the restored 1917 Chinese laundry building, after its dedication at Wawona in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Officials unveiled on Friday a new sign and exhibit inside a building originally used as a laundry by Chinese workers at Yosemite's Wawona Hotel, formally recognizing Chinese Americans' contributions to the national park's history.
