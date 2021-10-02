CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Adopted Sister’s Unwanted Child and Now She Wants Her Baby Back

By Thato Mokau
 8 days ago
Several years ago, a Redditor adopted her sister's child and raised her as her own. Then recently, her sister came back into their lives and demanded her baby back. The mother refused but felt guilty and turned to Reddit for answers. When she was younger, a Reddit user named Melodic_Macaroon_541...

Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
HollywoodLife

Catelynn Lowell Reveals Where She Now Stands With Daughter Carly’s Adoptive Parents

‘Teen Mom’ star Catelynn Lowell has opened up about her relationship with eldest daughter Carly’s parents, who adopted her in 2009. Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has been a fixture on the reality TV scene since 2009, when she was pregnant with her daughter Carly. The 29-year-old Michigan native, who put her eldest child up for adoption, recently revealed she and her husband Tyler Baltierra, 29, have a “good relationship” with adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa. “They are her parents. They get to make all the decisions for her and rightfully so,” she told Us Weekly on October 6.
International Business Times

10-Month-Old Smothered To Death By Man Who Wanted To 'Teach Her Family A Lesson'

A man in India kidnapped a 10-month-old girl while her parents were asleep and then smothered her to death to teach her family a lesson. The accused, identified as Raju Ravat, had a long-standing feud with the infant’s father. The girl lived with her parents on a pavement in Mumbai and the accused lived close by, She The People reported.
Slate

My Daughter and Her Fiance Are Rejecting My Post-Op Help

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 25-year-old daughter, “Jenny,” needs surgery in a few weeks. It’ll be a quick procedure with a one-night hospital stay to ensure her pain is controlled and that she can walk before she is released. Her fiancé, “Kurt” (also 25), has been very attentive to her in the weeks leading up to surgery. Kurt works full-time from home and has been able to take time off to drive her to pre-op appointments, cook dinner for them, etc. As Jenny is my only child and has never had surgery before, I’m extremely concerned about the upcoming procedure. I offered to fly to Jenny’s city—about a four-hour plane ride—and stay with them for a few days so I can take care of Jenny while Kurt focuses on work. Jenny and Kurt talked it over, and Jenny told me that while Kurt appreciated the offer, he felt it would add more stress, as they have a one-bedroom apartment and I’d be sleeping on the couch. He also told her it would stress him out to feel like he was “hosting” me in addition to taking care of Jenny. I was really hurt by this. I’m concerned about Kurt’s ability to provide full-time care for Jenny, and also frustrated that Jenny is allowing Kurt to veto my visit. My husband has been reminding me that this is not about me and my wishes, but it still stings. What is the general protocol for taking care of adult children and medical issues? Should I approach Kurt directly? We’ve always had a fine relationship, so I’m confused about why he seems to be icing me out. Thank you for your help.
Black Enterprise

Father Slaps School District With $1M Lawsuit After White Teacher Cut Biracial Daughter’s Hair

A Michigan family is suing a school district after a teacher cut a little Black girl’s hair without permission. The father of 7-year-old Jurnee, whose hair was cut by a White librarian and teaching assistant, has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, according to The Detroit Free Press. The family filed the lawsuit this week in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools.
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
Lawrence Post

Two sisters open their mother’s casket to find a stranger dressed up in their mother’s clothes

Two sisters were already in a state of grief as they were reeling from the loss of their beloved mother. But they found their heartache compounded when they could not even tell where their mother’s body was for a while because of a horrible mixup. The two sisters arrived at the funeral home for their mother’s viewing on September 7, 2021. However, when they opened their mother’s casket, they could not even recognize the dead body inside.
