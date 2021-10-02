Public Hearing: S21-0004 Millennium Crest The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an ordin…

Masks Continue to be Required for Certain Businesses, K-12 Schools, and City Buildings. DENTON, TX, Sept. 22, 2021 – On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Denton City Council adopted the Fifteenth Order of Council that extends all current mask requirements through Oct. 31, 2021. There are no changes in the mask requirement provisions between the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Orders of Council. Also, during the Tuesday meeting, the City Council extended the declaration of local disaster for public health emergency through Dec. 31, 2021.

DENTON, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO