Denton, TX

Public Hearing: S21-0004 Millennium Crest The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an ordin…

By City of Denton
 8 days ago
PHONE: (214)250-8066. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held both in person and virtually. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the...

Public Hearing: Data Center Use (DCA21-0004) The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an ord…

The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a proposed Code amendment to the Denton Development Code Subchapter 5 Use Regulations, Subchapter 7 Development Standards, and Subchapter 9 Definitions; specifically, to introduce a new use, Data Center.
Public Hearing: Rezoning to Planned Development; PD20-0010, Light Industrial The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing…

PHONE: (972) 906-9985. The meeting is being held both in person and virtually. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the City of Denton also sends notification to all physical addresses within a 500-foot radius of the subject property.
Denton City Council Appoints New City Attorney

First Assistant Attorney Mack Reinwand will Assume Duties Immediately. Reinwand, who previously served as the City of Denton’s First Assistant City Attorney, has been selected as the new City Attorney. As City Attorney, he serves as chief legal advisor for the City Council, the City Manager and staff, City boards and commissions, and represents the City in all legal proceedings. His appointment is effective immediately.
City of Denton Extends Mask Requirements Through October

Masks Continue to be Required for Certain Businesses, K-12 Schools, and City Buildings. DENTON, TX, Sept. 22, 2021 – On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Denton City Council adopted the Fifteenth Order of Council that extends all current mask requirements through Oct. 31, 2021. There are no changes in the mask requirement provisions between the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Orders of Council. Also, during the Tuesday meeting, the City Council extended the declaration of local disaster for public health emergency through Dec. 31, 2021.
Public Hearing: Rezoning to Planned Development; PD21-0005 The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing…

PHONE: (817) 467-7700. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held both in person and virtually. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, November 2, 2021...
Public Hearing: 380 Business Park; Z21-0003 Hold a public hearing and consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding a requ…

PHONE: (940) 331-6497. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held both in person and virtually. For information on how to participate/attend, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. The P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve,...
City of Denton Encourages Participation in National Night Out Events

Events are scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Tuesday, Oct. 5. DENTON, TX, Sept. 16, 2021 – The City of Denton, Denton Police Department, Denton Fire Department, and other City departments will participate in two National Night Out events on Thursday, Sept. 23, and Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Residents are encouraged to attend the Citywide Kickoff or host a National Night Out Neighborhood event.
ABOUT

To be a voice for Dentonites on the government, community happenings and local culture, to share the stories of the individuals that make Denton so diverse, vibrant and unique.

 https://voiceofdenton.com

