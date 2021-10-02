CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County sees an additional COVID-19 related death

 8 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Charleston Health Department (KCHD) reports 103 new COVID-19 cases for Kanawha County.

The brings the total number of cases for the county to 22,590.

There was also an additional death reported for the county – a 76-year-old woman. There are now 387 deaths reported for the county.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

