Kanawha County sees an additional COVID-19 related death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Charleston Health Department (KCHD) reports 103 new COVID-19 cases for Kanawha County.

The brings the total number of cases for the county to 22,590.



There was also an additional death reported for the county – a 76-year-old woman. There are now 387 deaths reported for the county.



