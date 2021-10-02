CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Everything TCU HC Gary Patterson had to say in Frogs' 32-27 loss to Texas

By Jeremy Clark
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTCU head coach Gary Patterson met with the media following his team’s 32-27 loss to Texas on Saturday. Here’s what the head coach had to say. “I thought we played better. I still know that’s no moral victory to still getting beat. The bottom line is you can’t turn the ball over, and you’ve got to tackle. I was really proud of the guys stopping them on fourth-down on the goal line. I think if you want to know if kids have heart, there you go. Outside of that, we’ve got to tackle and can’t turn the ball over. You can’t hurt yourself.”

