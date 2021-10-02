CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Pennsylvania worker goes on killing spree in Florida, 3 dead

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WTAJ
WTAJ
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MAQ0P_0cFKDzi600

UPDATE: The third person that Runyon beat and was in critical condition at a hospital died later in the day on Saturday, Oct. 2 authorities report. Runyon faces felony counts of first degree murder and aggravated battery.

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are dead and another is not expected to survive after deputies say a man temporarily living in Polk County for work went on a rampage early Saturday morning.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the suspect, 39-year-old Shaun Runyon, was in the county with a Pennsylvania electric company doing work for Publix Supermarkets’ corporate office.

Head-on collision leaves one dead in Clearfield County

Judd said around 2 a.m. Friday, Runyon got mad as a result of a problem with his supervisor and punched him before fleeing the area. He had not been seen or heard from since that time.

Just before 9:45 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff said deputies received a 911 call regarding a murder in unincorporated Davenport.

According to Judd, Runyon had returned to a home the electric company was renting for its employees with a baseball bat and knife. He said the 39-year-old went inside of the home and stabbed and beat people. In total, seven people were at the home at the time of the incident.

The first victim was beaten to death while they were sleeping in their bed, Judd said. The second victim was beaten significantly and is currently at a local hospital in “extremely critical condition.” Judd said this victim is not expected to survive due to the “horrible nature of his injuries.” A third victim was found dead on the front porch of the home, according to the sheriff. The fourth victim was chased into the street and was hit by Runyon with the baseball bat in the shoulder and back area, but is doing well. Judd said three other victims, a man, his wife, and their 7-year-old daughter, escaped the home without being harmed.

Most Wanted: State Police search for 5 wanted on various charges

“It’s a horrific scene. The entire scene is horrific,” the sheriff said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBP7X_0cFKDzi600
WFLA Photo

According to Sheriff Judd, Runyon then fled the area, spurring an “intensive manhunt,” which consisted of dozens of units and K-9, aviation, and drone teams.

Roughly two hours after searching for the 39-year-old, Judd said Runyon had managed to get to a home in Lake Wales where he knocked on the door, covered in blood, telling the homeowners he had just been raped. He then proceeded to take off his bloody clothes and went to Lake Wales Hospital just before 11:40 a.m. following a suggestion from the homeowners.

Runyon was taken into custody by deputies at the hospital.

Police report says candidate for governor was sideswiped in fatal crash

Judd said Runyon confessed to detectives and said he knew all of the victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cejur_0cFKDzi600
Shaun Runyon — Polk County Sheriff’s Office

“We had no idea what outraged him so bad that more than 24 hours later that he would come back and make an attempt to kill every one of them,” the sheriff told members of the media.

Judd did mention Runyon had a previous criminal history in Pennsylvania, including a violent arrest dealing with strangulation.

No other details have been released at this time. Information is subject to change as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WTAJ

Coroner called to 13-story apartment fire in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews and the Cambria County Coroner were called to a fire at a 13-story apartment complex in Johnstown Sunday evening. According to dispatch, the call came in just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. at Connor Towers on Vine Street in the city. Details are limited at this time. Johnstown […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

State police investigating hit and run in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ)– A hit and run that happened yesterday at 10:51 a.m. in Jefferson County is under investigation by state police. A dark grey SUV missed a curve and then drifted into the other lane of traffic on Heathville Street in Summerville Borough according to state police. The driver continued to knock down […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Wales, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WTAJ

State police find missing Forest County man

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)-State police say they found a missing man who was originally reported missing last night in Forest County. Steven Bryan, 57, of Seneca was originally reported missing last night at 11:36 p.m. and his last known location was in a wooded area off of Route 62 in Tionesta Township, according to state […]
FOREST COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania confessed to authorities that he fatally shot him because he believed the mail carrier previously poisoned him and his family with cyanide, a federal official said. Eric Kortz, 53, turned himself in Thursday for the shooting death of Louis […]
COLLIER TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
WTAJ

Troopers: $7K stolen from home in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a robbery Friday after thousands of dollars were stolen from a Centre County home. Troopers say the robbery occurred between Sept. 20 and Sept. 23 at a residence along North 11th Street in Philipsburg Borough. An unknown individual(s) reportedly stole $7,000 from the home. State police […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for suspect in Blair County store robbery

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery of a convenience store in Tyrone Wednesday evening. The suspect reportedly jumped the counter at the Choice store on West 10th Street Wednesday evening just after 6 p.m. They then took an undisclosed amount of money before taking off from the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Killing#Killing Spree#Murder#Local News#Wfla#Publix Supermarkets
WTAJ

Police: Baby sent to hospital after overdosing on heroin in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A 10-month old baby was transported to UPMC in Pittsburgh after the infant allegedly got into a heroin stash and overdosed. Dustin Martell, 35, of Altoona faces a felony count of endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, use of drug paraphernalia, in possession of controlled substance by a person not regulated and also make repairs/selling/ect. of an offensive weapon.
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

One dead after vehicle crashes into Cambria County home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a crash early Friday morning after a vehicle struck a home in South Fork. Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. after a truck crashed into a home on the 900 block of Ragers Hill Road. The truck was driving […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Troopers: Man killed in Cameron County motorcycle crash

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cameron County Coronor was called Thursday after a Lebanon County man was killed in a motorcycle crash. State police say Bruce Weaver, 51 of Myerstown was riding south on Ridge Road in Lumber Township when his 2013 Suzuki DR650 left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Emergency crews […]
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State police investigate arson in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a residential dwelling fire in the 1700 block of Princeton Road, Logan Township on Oct. 6 around 5:30 a.m. After an extensive investigation of the scene, police determined that the fire was arson. Further details of the investigation will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

903
Followers
418
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy