Denver Post sports writer Patrick Saunders with the latest installment of his Rockies Mailbag. Pose a Rockies — or MLB — related question for the Rockies Mailbag. Good luck to Bill Schmidt. If I were in his shoes I’d take the job too! However, I look to you to give me some context. (Team president) Greg Feasel touted what a great job Schmidt has done in the interim, but what does that mean? No trades at the deadline? Getting nothing for Trevor Story? I could have done that.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO