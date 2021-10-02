Can Hibernian really challenge Old Firm this season?
BBC
8 days ago
It has been 46 years since Hibernian finished higher than third in the Scottish top flight. Seven games into the current campaign and they are unbeaten, one point behind Rangers, with the chance to go top of the league with victory at Ibrox on Sunday. With Celtic's rebuild under Ange...
Hearts and Motherwell have written to the SPFL requesting clarity on the current rules over away fans attending games as the Old Firm continue to accommodate only home supporters. Rangers and Celtic have not allocated away tickets in Premiership matches since the ease in Covid-19 regulations that allowed near maximum...
That's all from me today but remember you'll be able to watch highlights of all today's games in the SWPL1 on Monday night at 19:00 (BST) on the BBC Scotland channel. It's worth a watch to see the goals in this game alone. FULL-TIME Celtic 2-1 Hibernian. A fantastic game...
Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time winner secured Scotland the most dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel at a soggy Hampden Park.On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later after the home side failed to defend a set-piece.🏴 First goals for Scotland don't more important than that.#SCOISR pic.twitter.com/Lb2rsGR6kq— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 9, 2021Lyndon Dykes had a...
Jamaica forward Kayla McCoy marked her first SWPL 1 start with a hat-trick as rampant leaders Rangers maintained their perfect record with an 8-0 hammering of Aberdeen. Defending champions Glasgow City won 2-0 at Hearts to stay two points behind alongside Celtic, who put six goals past Hamilton Academical without reply.
Ian Baraclough insisted he was happy to embrace the challenge of guiding Northern Ireland into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland while dealing with yet more injury problems.Northern Ireland fought out a goalless draw with the Swiss in Belfast last month while without a string of regulars, and it will be a similar story in Geneva with seven players – including Jonny and Corry Evans Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery – from the original 26-man squad having been ruled out.Injury woes are nothing new for Baraclough, who could be forgiven for feeling he has had one hand tied...
England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford have changed how black footballers are viewed, says Ian Wright. England forwards Rashford and Sterling received MBEs for services to children and equality respectively. Wright praised them but added that they can't fight the racism battle alone. "It's people like Marcus Rashford, he changed the...
Cardiff Devils stayed top of their Challenge Cup group despite suffering defeat at previously winless Coventry Blaze, whose late winner came from Evan Bloodoff. The visitors had beaten the same opponents 4-1 on Saturday, but could not repeat the feat at SkyDome Arena. Stephen Dixon and Josh Lammon scored for...
Barcelona vice-president Rafael Yuste has played down the chances of the Spanish club being in the market to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) Brazil forward Neymar, 29, has suggested the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be his...
Losing out on signing a player is one thing, but it doubly hurts when she scores a 25-yard screamer against you for her new side. That is the pain that Willie Kirk and Everton were experiencing on Sunday after Arsenal and Norway midfielder Frida Maanum rounded off a comfortable 3-0 victory for the Gunners to maintain their 100% start to the Women's Super League season.
James Ward-Prowse has backed England colleague Phil Foden to go a “long, long way” after his starring role in the World Cup qualifying victory in AndorraFoden ran the show against the Group I minnows, twice picking out fine passes which led to Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scoring on the way to a 5-0 win.Tammy Abraham added a third before Ward-Prowse tucked home the rebound after his penalty was saved and Jack Grealish completed the rout with his first England goal.But it was the display of 21-year-old Foden which caught the eye, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate purring about...
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 10.BoxingTyson Fury delivered.Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver!— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021WE ARE SPARTANS ⚔️ Thank you #TeamFury 👊🏽👑 pic.twitter.com/wFLRpcxZDx— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021Wow. What a fight that was @Tyson_Fury 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TysonWilder3— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 10, 2021Incredible that fight ! @Tyson_Fury @BronzeBomber— Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 10, 2021That’s why @Tyson_Fury !! The Best … What an incredible fight...
Oliver Skipp will warn England Under-21s’ rookies against another Andorra upset.The Tottenham midfielder knows the Young Lions cannot afford a second shock after they lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday.A year ago England were held to a surprise 3-3 draw by Andorra en route to qualifying for Euro 2021.Max Aarons and Curtis Jones are the only starters left from the game and Skipp – who was an unused substitute – will stress to the squad what happened last time ahead of Monday’s Euro 2023 qualifier at the Estadi Nacional d’Andorra.“Definitely. The boys who’ve been there...
Scotland need to back up their win against Israel with victory in the Faroe Islands on Tuesday to keep on course for the World Cup play-offs. After an exhausting 90 minutes at Hampden, will Steve Clarke make changes? Or should it be same again?. Centre-back Grant Hanley returns from suspension...
Premier League B teams being introduced into the English Football League "is absolutely not something" that will happen, says EFL chairman Rick Parry. Parry is pushing for the EFL to receive a 25% share of the revenue from selling Premier League and EFL broadcast rights together. However, the B teams...
Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
Tries: Jussaume 2, Schaumkel, Hansen, Ford Goals: Kheirallah 7. Toulouse overcame Featherstone Rovers in the Million Pound Game to become the second French side in Super League for 2022. Rovers, beaten by Toronto in 2019, were up against it when they turned round at half-time 16-0 down on French soil.
Comments / 0