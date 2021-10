Britney Spears and her legal team want her father Jamie Spears to pay big time if he did indeed record her personal moments while under his watch via conservatorship. Per The Daily Mail, Britney's team is planning to depose her Jamie and security manager for allegedly monitoring the 'Oops I Did It Again' singer in her bedroom. A source close to the case says Britney's lawyer Mattclahew Rosengart will request subpoenas in order to interview Jamie and Robin Greenhill under oath. Greenhill was one of Britney's caretakers hired by Jamie.

