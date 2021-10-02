Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ruled out for Week 4

Gronkowski (ribs) is considered "highly likely to play" in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports. Schultz's report essentially supports one from Adam Schefter of ESPN on Monday, which indicated that the star tight end would be on track to play Week 4 against his former team after X-rays on his ribs returned negative. Despite being in pain after taking a hit to his ribs in last weekend's loss to the Rams, Gronkowski still played 61 percent of the Bucs' offensive snaps and hauled in four of seven targets for 55 yards. The Buccaneers could limit Gronkowski's practice reps as a result of the injury, but so long as he returns to full activity by Friday, he'll likely head into the matchup with New England minus a designation.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO