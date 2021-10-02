Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ruled out for Week 4
Pierre-Paul (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Patriots, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Pierre-Paul didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday before logging a limited session Friday. He was expected to be a game-time decision, but the Buccaneers will elect to be cautious and sit the veteran for a second straight week. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will likely continue to see an increased role during Pierre-Paul's absence.www.cbssports.com
