Oklahoma City’s Memorial Marathon returns after more than two years

Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon returns

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Participants showed up for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 5K and Kids’ Marathon early Saturday morning. Runners aged from 5-years-old to 100-years-old participated in the races.

Eight hundred children ran the streets of downtown Oklahoma City to honor the victims and those impacted by the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

For the Men’s and Women’s 5K, the race began shortly after thunderstorms in Oklahoma City subsided Saturday morning.

Onlookers and fellow runners cheered on 100-year-old Burrel Gambel and his 92-year-old friend Irene Park as they crossed the finish line for the 5K in just over 90 minutes.

This is the first time the marathon races have returned to in-person participation in over two years. Race organizers capped the races at 12,000 participants — half the number of runners in 2019.

On Sunday Morning, runners will show up for the Marathon and Relay through the streets of Oklahoma City, Nichols Hills and The Village. The marathon is set to start at 6:30 a.m. and the half marathon at 7:30 a.m.

Organizers of the race encourage anyone interested to show up and cheer on the runners.

