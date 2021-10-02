CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City’s Memorial Marathon returns after more than two years

By Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zB8iI_0cFKD8SC00
Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon returns

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Participants showed up for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 5K and Kids’ Marathon early Saturday morning. Runners aged from 5-years-old to 100-years-old participated in the races.

Eight hundred children ran the streets of downtown Oklahoma City to honor the victims and those impacted by the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

For the Men’s and Women’s 5K, the race began shortly after thunderstorms in Oklahoma City subsided Saturday morning.

Onlookers and fellow runners cheered on 100-year-old Burrel Gambel and his 92-year-old friend Irene Park as they crossed the finish line for the 5K in just over 90 minutes.

This is the first time the marathon races have returned to in-person participation in over two years. Race organizers capped the races at 12,000 participants — half the number of runners in 2019.

On Sunday Morning, runners will show up for the Marathon and Relay through the streets of Oklahoma City, Nichols Hills and The Village. The marathon is set to start at 6:30 a.m. and the half marathon at 7:30 a.m.

Organizers of the race encourage anyone interested to show up and cheer on the runners.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa State Fair will close at 7 p.m. Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair will close early Sunday evening due to severe weather in Oklahoma. According to a statement from the fair, they will close at 7 p.m. Tickets and parking will be sold until 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Anyone that is on fair property as severe weather...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
45K+
Followers
73K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy